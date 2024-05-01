Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Missile Attack Kills 3 in Southern Ukraine's Odesa

By AFP
Updated:
A building reportedly damaged in Wednesday's rocket attack on Odesa. social media

A Russian missile attack has killed at least three people in Odesa, the mayor of the southwestern Ukrainian port city said early Wednesday.

"The enemy attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles. As a result of the attack, three people were killed and three more were wounded," mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

Odesa region Governor Oleh Kiper said that "all necessary medical assistance is provided to the injured," adding that the strike caused damage to civilian infrastructure. He did not provide further details.

The missile attack comes two days after a Russian strike on Odesa killed five people, according to local officials.

Odesa, a Black Sea port that serves as a critical hub for Ukrainian grain exports, is regularly targeted by Russian missile and drone attacks.

Moscow has relentlessly bombarded Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure for months, and in recent weeks, Russian forces have launched a major push along the eastern front line, claiming to have captured several towns.

