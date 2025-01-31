Russian Missile Attack Hits Odesa, Wounding 7

A Russian missile attack struck the center of the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa on Friday evening, wounding at least seven people and damaging historic buildings, officials said.

The Black Sea city known for its picturesque streets of 19th-century buildings is regularly targeted by Russian strikes, often on its port area.

"Currently, seven people are known to have been injured in the attack by Russian terrorists on the historical center of Odesa," the regional Governor Oleh Kiper wrote on social media.

All were in "moderate" condition, he said, and receiving medical assistance.

Kiper said in earlier posts that two women and a child were among the wounded.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned what he called an "absolutely deliberate attack by Russian terrorists," saying it was fortunate that it caused no deaths.