Russian Missile Attack Hits Odesa, Wounding 7

A Russian missile attack struck the center of the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa on Friday evening, wounding at least seven people and damaging historic buildings, officials said.
The Black Sea city known for its picturesque streets of 19th-century buildings is regularly targeted by Russian strikes, often on its port area.
"Currently, seven people are known to have been injured in the attack by Russian terrorists on the historical center of Odesa," the regional Governor Oleh Kiper wrote on social media.
All were in "moderate" condition, he said, and receiving medical assistance.
Kiper said in earlier posts that two women and a child were among the wounded.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned what he called an "absolutely deliberate attack by Russian terrorists," saying it was fortunate that it caused no deaths.
Kiper posted photos showing rescuers wheeling a woman on a stretcher outside the city's historic Hotel Bristol. The photos also show damage to the 19th-century hotel's ornate facade and interior, including a grand staircase.
Ukraine's emergency service posted video showing debris littering the street outside the Bristol and a woman with dust on her clothes being helped by rescuers.
It said firefighters had rescued a woman trapped in her room on the second floor and extinguished a fire on the roof.
"Among the people who were at the epicenter of the attack were Norwegian diplomatic representatives," Zelensky said.
"There is a lot of damage and destruction in the UNESCO-protected area," Odesa's Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov said.
Odesa's historic center is on UNESCO's World Heritage List.
Its Transfiguration Cathedral — destroyed by the Soviets and rebuilt in the 2000s — was badly damaged by a Russian strike in July 2023.
"As a result of the explosions, a number of historical monuments, including the Literary, Historical and Local Lore, Archaeological Museums, Museum of Western and Eastern Art, and the Philharmonic, have had their windows smashed and their facades damaged," Kiper said.
Ukrainian media posted photos showing what appeared to be a large crater near the hotel and fallen masonry, blown-out windows and debris littering the floor inside.
Russian military bloggers alleged that foreign military specialists were staying in the hotel.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.