Russian Attack Cuts Power to Parts of Ukraine’s Odesa Region

By AFP
Oleh Kiper/@odeskaODA/Telegram

An overnight Russian attack left parts of Ukraine's southern Odesa region without power early Saturday, the latest strike to target Ukraine's energy system ahead of winter, authorities said.

Authorities did not say how many people the latest power cut affected, but Ukrainian energy firm DTEK reported outages in parts of the region's capital. DTEK later said it had restored power to over 240,000 households in the region.

"Last night, the enemy attacked energy and civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region," regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

"Power engineers are making every effort to fully restore the power supply," he added.

Moscow has targeted Ukraine's energy grid each winter since it invaded in 2022, cutting power and heating to millions of households and disrupting water supply in what Kyiv says is a brazen war crime.

Russia denies targeting civilians and says Ukraine uses the energy sites to power its military sector. Kyiv says the strikes are primarily aimed against civilians.

Saturday's outages come a day after a large-scale Russian strike cut electricity to large parts of the capital Kyiv and nine other regions.

DTEK said early Saturday it had restored power to over 800,000 households in the capital following that attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described Friday's Russian strikes as a "record for villainy" and called for Western countries to increase sanctions on Moscow.

