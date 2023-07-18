Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Overnight Strike Damages Southern Ukraine Port

By AFP
Odesa seaport. Haidamac (CC BY-SA 4.0)

A wave of Russian drone and missile strikes on Ukraine's southern coast damaged port and industrial infrastructure, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, hours after Moscow refused to extend a deal allowing the safe export of grain from the region.

Six Kalibr missiles "launched from the waters of the Black Sea at Odesa" were destroyed by air defenses, Ukraine's southern command said in a statement. 

Twenty-one Iran-built Shahed explosive drones were also destroyed on "approach from the sea in the Odesa region," it said.

"Unfortunately, the debris of the downed missiles and the blast wave from the downing damaged the port infrastructure facilities and several homes," it added.

Officials did not specify where the port infrastructure facilities or homes were located.

An elderly man was injured in his home and was receiving treatment, they said.

The Odesa region in southern Ukraine is home to maritime terminals that were key to the grain export agreement between Moscow and Kyiv that expired Monday after objections from the Kremlin.

Meanwhile, an "industrial facility" in the southern port city of Mykolaiv was hit in the overnight attack according to local governor Vitaliy Kim.  

A fire had subsequently broken out before being extinguished, he said on the Telegram messaging app, adding there were no casualties. 

Mykolaiv is located on the Black Sea, some 170 kilometers from Moscow-annexed Crimea.

Russian forces have frequently targeted the city since invading Ukraine in February 2022.

Read more about: Odesa , Ukraine war

Read more

drone attack

Deaths, Injuries Reported in Fresh Russian Strikes on Kyiv

Kyiv's city administration said five people were injured, while Ukraine's military said an unspecified number of civilians were killed.
2 Min read
Iranian-made Shahed

Russia Launches Drone Attack on Ukraine's Odesa

Ukraine's air defenses had destroyed most of the attacking drones but some civilian infrastructure had been hit.
2 Min read
night-time strike

Ukraine's Odesa Without Power After Russian Drone Attack

The southern Ukrainian city of Odesa was left without power Saturday following a night-time attack by "kamikaze drones" launched by Russia, authorities...
food crisis

Kremlin Says Odesa Strikes Should Not Hamper Grain Exports

The strikes came less than a day after Moscow and Kyiv signed a deal to release grain exports from Ukraine's ports.