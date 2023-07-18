Russian Overnight Strike Damages Southern Ukraine Port

A wave of Russian drone and missile strikes on Ukraine's southern coast damaged port and industrial infrastructure, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, hours after Moscow refused to extend a deal allowing the safe export of grain from the region.
Six Kalibr missiles "launched from the waters of the Black Sea at Odesa" were destroyed by air defenses, Ukraine's southern command said in a statement.
Twenty-one Iran-built Shahed explosive drones were also destroyed on "approach from the sea in the Odesa region," it said.
"Unfortunately, the debris of the downed missiles and the blast wave from the downing damaged the port infrastructure facilities and several homes," it added.
Officials did not specify where the port infrastructure facilities or homes were located.
An elderly man was injured in his home and was receiving treatment, they said.
The Odesa region in southern Ukraine is home to maritime terminals that were key to the grain export agreement between Moscow and Kyiv that expired Monday after objections from the Kremlin.
Meanwhile, an "industrial facility" in the southern port city of Mykolaiv was hit in the overnight attack according to local governor Vitaliy Kim.
A fire had subsequently broken out before being extinguished, he said on the Telegram messaging app, adding there were no casualties.
Mykolaiv is located on the Black Sea, some 170 kilometers from Moscow-annexed Crimea.
Russian forces have frequently targeted the city since invading Ukraine in February 2022.