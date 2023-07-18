Russian Overnight Strike Damages Southern Ukraine Port

A wave of Russian drone and missile strikes on Ukraine's southern coast damaged port and industrial infrastructure, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, hours after Moscow refused to extend a deal allowing the safe export of grain from the region.

Six Kalibr missiles "launched from the waters of the Black Sea at Odesa" were destroyed by air defenses, Ukraine's southern command said in a statement.

Twenty-one Iran-built Shahed explosive drones were also destroyed on "approach from the sea in the Odesa region," it said.

"Unfortunately, the debris of the downed missiles and the blast wave from the downing damaged the port infrastructure facilities and several homes," it added.