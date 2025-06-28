Russian Strike on Ukraine's Odesa Kills 2, Wounds 14

At peace talks, Russia has demanded Ukraine cede even more land and give up Western military support as a precondition to peace — terms Kyiv says are unacceptable.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in Russia's offensive, which has forced millions from their homes and devastated much of eastern Ukraine.

"Russian troops targeted critical and social infrastructure and residential areas in the region," Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram early on Saturday.

Separately, authorities in southern Ukraine's Kherson region said one person was killed and three others were wounded in Russian strikes over the past day.

The overnight strike wounded 14 people, Kiper added, "three of them children."

"Rescuers pulled the bodies of two people from the rubble who died as a result of a hostile drone strike on a residential building," Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

Moscow has stepped up drone and missile attacks on Ukraine as peace talks initiated by the United States to end the three-year war have stalled.

A Russian drone strike on the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa killed two people and wounded 14, including children, local authorities said on Saturday.

We sent a confirmation to your email. Please confirm your subscription.

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once Monthly Annual Continue Not ready to support today?

Remind me later .