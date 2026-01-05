Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Says Captured Village in Ukraine’s Sumy Region

By AFP
A screengrab from drone footage claiming to show the capture of Hrabovske. Screen grab/Russian Defense Ministry/Telegram

Russia on Monday said it had seized the village of Hrabovske in Ukraine's Sumy region, from where Kyiv last month accused Moscow of forcibly relocating dozens of residents in a "medieval raid."

The capture would mark a new advance in the northeastern region, previously largely spared from fighting since Ukraine regained land there in a swift 2022 counteroffensive.

Russia's Defense Ministry said on social media its troops "took control of the village."

Last month, Kyiv accused Russia of illegally detaining around 50 residents of Hrabovske.

The Ukrainian rights ombudsman said they were held incommunicado in poor conditions, before the Russians "forcibly took them to the territory of the Russian Federation."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha compared the capture to "medieval raids" and demanded their return.

Russia is slowly but steadily gaining ground in eastern Ukraine amid ongoing diplomacy to end the nearly four-year-long war.

Sumy is not one of the five Ukrainian regions Moscow claims to have annexed. But Moscow has said it is taking territory to create a "buffer zone" along the Russian border.

Russia's battlefield gains in Ukraine in 2025 were the highest since the first year of its offensive, according to an AFP analysis.

