Russian Drone Strike Kills Family of 4 in Ukrainian Village

A Russian drone strike crashed on a village in Ukraine overnight, killing two small boys and their parents, including the mother pregnant with twins, Ukrainian authorities said.
In all, 65 drones targeted Ukraine overnight, the latest in daily barrages launched by Russia, with most of the projectiles shot down by air defenses, Ukrainian officials said.
Tuesday's strike hit a two-story residential building in the village of Chernechchyna in the northeastern Sumy region, killing a couple and their sons, aged four and six, the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Hryhorov, said.
The mother was pregnant with twins, the press service for the regional administration told AFP.
"This is not the chaos of war but a deliberate choice: Russia strikes at homes, at children, at the very existence of our nation," Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on social media.
An AFP reporter on the ground saw the charred ruins of a two-story building destroyed in the attack.
Other drones that got through overnight on Tuesday hit energy infrastructure in the northern Chernihiv region, cutting electricity to over 26,000 homes, the head of the military administration said.
Kyiv has increasingly responded to Moscow's aerial attacks, by carrying attacks on Russian logistics and refineries.
Russia's Defense Ministry said it had "intercepted and destroyed" 81 Ukrainian drones overnight with no reported damage.
