Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Drone Strike Kills Family of 4 in Ukrainian Village

By AFP
State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A Russian drone strike crashed on a village in Ukraine overnight, killing two small boys and their parents, including the mother pregnant with twins, Ukrainian authorities said.

In all, 65 drones targeted Ukraine overnight, the latest in daily barrages launched by Russia, with most of the projectiles shot down by air defenses, Ukrainian officials said.

Tuesday's strike hit a two-story residential building in the village of Chernechchyna in the northeastern Sumy region, killing a couple and their sons, aged four and six, the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Hryhorov, said.

The mother was pregnant with twins, the press service for the regional administration told AFP.

"This is not the chaos of war but a deliberate choice: Russia strikes at homes, at children, at the very existence of our nation," Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on social media.

An AFP reporter on the ground saw the charred ruins of a two-story building destroyed in the attack.

Other drones that got through overnight on Tuesday hit energy infrastructure in the northern Chernihiv region, cutting electricity to over 26,000 homes, the head of the military administration said.

Kyiv has increasingly responded to Moscow's aerial attacks, by carrying attacks on Russian logistics and refineries.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it had "intercepted and destroyed" 81 Ukrainian drones overnight with no reported damage.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Sumy

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Advances Toward Sumy Continue – WSJ

“The enemy is losing 300 to 400 people per day across the region. But they can deal with that level of casualties,” one soldier told WSJ.
2 Min read

Putin Jokes About Occupying Ukraine’s Sumy Region

Media reported earlier that Russian negotiators had threatened to seize the Sumy and Kharkiv regions during direct peace talks last week.
2 Min read

Russia Says Captured Village in Ukraine’s Sumy Border Region

Ukraine says its troops have been pushing back attempts by Russian forces to advance into the country.
1 Min read

Over 100 Russians Evacuated to Ukraine After Deadly Kursk Region Strike – Washington Post

Ukraine will attempt to reach an agreement with Russia that would allow evacuees to return to Russia via neighboring Belarus.
1 Min read