Overnight Drone Strikes Injure 11 in Sumy, Damage Energy Facilities

Russia launched a fresh wave of overnight drone strikes on the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy near the Russian border, injuring at least 11 people, including four children, local officials said Friday morning.

Ukraine’s emergency service said a nine-story apartment block was hit, sparking fires in five upper-floor apartments and seven balconies. Rescuers evacuated 12 residents.

Emergency services reported additional damage at private facilities and said the most severe destruction occurred at an unidentified infrastructure facility, where large fires were later extinguished.

Oleg Hryhorov, the head of the Sumy regional military administration, who reported the 11 apartment-block injuries, said the strikes damaged a railway passenger depot, with utility buildings and wagons destroyed.

The strikes on Sumy came as part of a wider Russian campaign of drone and missile attacks across Ukraine on Thursday.

Officials said Russian drone and bomb strikes killed seven people in the eastern Donetsk region, the southern Zaporizhzhia region and the central Vinnytsa region.