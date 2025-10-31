Overnight Drone Strikes Injure 11 in Sumy, Damage Energy Facilities

Russia launched a fresh wave of overnight drone strikes on the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy near the Russian border, injuring at least 11 people, including four children, local officials said Friday morning.
Ukraine’s emergency service said a nine-story apartment block was hit, sparking fires in five upper-floor apartments and seven balconies. Rescuers evacuated 12 residents.
Emergency services reported additional damage at private facilities and said the most severe destruction occurred at an unidentified infrastructure facility, where large fires were later extinguished.
Oleg Hryhorov, the head of the Sumy regional military administration, who reported the 11 apartment-block injuries, said the strikes damaged a railway passenger depot, with utility buildings and wagons destroyed.
The strikes on Sumy came as part of a wider Russian campaign of drone and missile attacks across Ukraine on Thursday.
Officials said Russian drone and bomb strikes killed seven people in the eastern Donetsk region, the southern Zaporizhzhia region and the central Vinnytsa region.
Ukraine’s largest private energy company DTEK said the missile and drone attacks on its thermal power plants sparked fires and damaged equipment.
“We’re still assessing the damage, but without question this attack is a bad blow in our efforts to keep power flowing this winter,” CEO Maxim Timchenko wrote on X.
Ukraine’s national grid operator Ukrenergo said emergency power restrictions of up to 3 hours were being applied across all regions following the latest wave of Russian strikes on energy facilities.
It said new outages were recorded in several regions overnight due to the drone attacks, and repair crews were working to restore supplies.
Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko accused Russia of targeting Ukrainian power supplies ahead of the cold winter months. “Its goal is to plunge Ukraine into darkness. Ours is to keep the light on,” she wrote on Telegram.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a nighttime video address that Russia launched 650 drones and 50 missiles nationwide.
