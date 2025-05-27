Ukrainian Governor Says Russian Forces Captured 4 Villages in Sumy Region

Authorities in northeastern Ukraine's Sumy region said late Monday that Russian forces had captured four villages amid their efforts to create a "buffer zone" near the Russia-Ukraine border.

Sumy region Governor Oleh Hryhorov, writing on Facebook, listed four villages he said were now held by Russian forces — Novenke, Basivka, Veselivka and Zhuravka. He said their residents had long been moved to safety.

"The enemy is continuing attempts to advance with the aim of setting up a so-called 'buffer zone,'" Hryhorov wrote.

Ukrainian forces, he added, "are keeping the situation under control, inflicting precise fire damage on the enemy."

Hryhorov said fighting was continuing around other villages in the area, including Volodymyrivka and Bilovodiv. Russia's Defense Ministry earlier on Monday claimed both villages were now under Moscow's control.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's State Emergency Services reported that one person was killed on Monday when Russian forces shelled an area of the Sumy region west of the four captured villages.

The Sumy region is located across from Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces launched a large cross-border incursion last August. Russia says Ukrainian troops retreated from Kursk, but Kyiv claims its forces are still present in the region.