Death Toll in Russian Missile Strike on Odesa Rises to 5

The death toll from a Russian missile attack on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa rose to five early Tuesday after a man died at the hospital, regional authorities said.

Russia's military on Monday afternoon struck Odesa, which is located on the Black Sea, injuring nearly two dozen people in the blast.

"Unfortunately, the number of victims in yesterday's Russian missile attack on Odesa increased to five people," the regional governor Oleg Kiper said on social media. He said the death toll rose after a man died at the hospital.

Kiper added that 23 people wounded in Monday's attack were still receiving medical care.

"Eight are in serious condition, four of them in an extremely serious condition, including a four-year-old girl," he said. "Our doctors are trying to do their best."