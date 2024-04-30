Support The Moscow Times!
Death Toll in Russian Missile Strike on Odesa Rises to 5

By AFP
The famous “Harry Potter Castle” in Odesa was damaged in Russia's missile attack on Monday. Oleksandr Gimanov / AFP

The death toll from a Russian missile attack on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa rose to five early Tuesday after a man died at the hospital, regional authorities said.

Russia's military on Monday afternoon struck Odesa, which is located on the Black Sea, injuring nearly two dozen people in the blast.

"Unfortunately, the number of victims in yesterday's Russian missile attack on Odesa increased to five people," the regional governor Oleg Kiper said on social media. He said the death toll rose after a man died at the hospital.

Kiper added that 23 people wounded in Monday's attack were still receiving medical care.

"Eight are in serious condition, four of them in an extremely serious condition, including a four-year-old girl," he said. "Our doctors are trying to do their best."

Separately, the head of the southern Kherson region said Russian shelling killed one person in that region over the past day.

Moscow has relentlessly bombarded Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure for months, and in recent weeks, Russian forces have launched a major push along the eastern frontline, claiming to have captured several towns.

