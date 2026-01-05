Trump Says He Doesn't Believe Ukraine Struck Putin Residence

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday cast doubt on the Kremlin's claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence was attacked by Ukrainian drones.

"I don't believe that strike happened," Trump said in response to a reporter's question aboard Air Force One, noting how "nobody knew at that moment" whether the report was true.

Last week, Russia's Defense Ministry published a video of a downed drone it said Ukraine had launched at Putin's home in the Novgorod region, adding that the property was not damaged and the leader was elsewhere at the time.

The accusation came at a crunch moment, with diplomacy aimed at brokering an end to the nearly four-year war picking up pace, and as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to Florida to meet with Trump.