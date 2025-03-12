Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine’s Odesa Kills 4 Syrians, Damages Cargo Ship

A Russian ballistic missile strike on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa overnight killed four people and damaged a Barbados-flagged cargo ship, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.

The attack, which took place late Tuesday, came as Ukraine endorsed a proposed 30-day ceasefire and agreed to immediate negotiations with Russia.

Ukrainian officials said the missile struck while the cargo ship was being loaded with grain bound for Algeria.

“Unfortunately, four people died — citizens of Syria. The youngest victim was 18, the oldest was 24 years old. Two more people were wounded — a Ukrainian and a Syrian,” Oleksiy Kuleba, Ukraine’s vice prime minister for reconstruction, wrote on social media.

“Russia is attacking Ukraine’s infrastructure, including ports that are crucial for global food security,” he added.

Separately, a 47-year-old woman was killed in a Russian missile strike on the central city of Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched a total of three missiles and 133 drones of various types overnight, including Iranian-designed Shahed attack drones. Air defenses shot down 98 of the drones, the statement said.