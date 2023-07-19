Kyiv Says 60K Tons of Grain Destroyed in Odesa Attack

Kyiv on Wednesday said Russia had destroyed 60,000 tons of grain meant for export in overnight strikes around the port of Odesa.

Russia has fired missiles at Ukraine's southern Odesa region for two nights in a row, hitting ports on the Black Sea after backing out of a grain deal that allowed the safe passage of cargo ships.

Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry said "60,000 tons of grain were also destroyed" in the port of Chornomorsk, outside Odesa.

It said the grain was meant to be "sent through the grain corridor 60 days ago."