Great-Granddaughter of Soviet Leader Nikita Khrushchev Branded ‘Foreign Agent’

Russia’s Justice Ministry on Friday designated Nina Khrushcheva, the great-granddaughter of Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, as a “foreign agent” on accusations that she opposes the war in Ukraine and spreads “fake news” about Russia.

Khrushcheva, 62, is a Russian-American academic and author who has lived in the United States since 1991. She is a professor of International Affairs at The New School in New York City.

Her mother, Yulia, was the granddaughter of Nikita Khrushchev, who led the Soviet Union from 1953 to 1964 and launched a policy of de-Stalinization.

The Moscow Times contacted Khrushcheva for comment.

Hundreds of cultural figures, journalists, businesspeople, as well as news outlets and organizations, have been branded “foreign agents” since Russia introduced the label in 2012.

Russia applies the designation to individuals it views as enemies of the state. Those branded as “foreign agents” are required to include a lengthy disclaimer in all of their public appearances and statements, including posts on social media.