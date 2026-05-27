Russia’s Supreme Court to Launch First Comprehensive Review of AI Legal Cases

Russia’s Supreme Court on Wednesday announced a nationwide assessment of lower court rulings involving artificial intelligence to establish unified guidance for the judicial system.
The review focuses on determining liability and damages in AI-driven lawsuits, alongside addressing claims of intellectual property theft by tech firms scraping copyrighted material when training AI models. It will also outline protocols for prosecuting deepfakes, chatbot scams and online impersonation.
“This is the first such analysis to be conducted nationwide and takes into account all types of legal proceedings,” the Supreme Court said in a statement. “First and foremost, [it] will assess the frequency with which the use of AI is the subject of litigation or offenses.”
A dedicated section will cover defamation and public reputation management involving AI-generated content. In addition, the court plans to evaluate “government decisions that were made based on AI recommendations.”
Evidentiary standards will also face scrutiny, including how courts admit AI-generated documents and handle infractions flagged by automated facial recognition and public video analytics.
Russia’s Supreme Court will issue formal clarifications following the audit to guarantee consistent interpretations across all jurisdictions.
The timeline for the review’s completion was not disclosed.
Unlike common law systems that rely heavily on judicial precedent, such as in the United States, Russia operates under a civil law system built on statutory codes. A judicial practice review by the Supreme Court serves as the primary mechanism for it to issue binding instructions to lower courts on how to interpret statutory law.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Igor Krasnov has called for the fast-tracked integration of AI technology across Russia’s court system since taking office last autumn.
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