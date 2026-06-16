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Russian Frigate Reportedly Fired ‘Warning Shots’ at British Yacht in Channel

The Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich, which reportedly fired warning shots at a yacht in the Channel Ibrahim Ishaq / AFP

A U.K.-registered yacht in the English Channel just outside British territorial waters reported that a Russian warship fired "warning shots" near it, a British defense source told AFP on Tuesday.

The incident is understood to have occurred around 20 nautical miles south of the Isle of Wight. It comes just days after British commandos intercepted and boarded a suspected Russian shadow-fleet vessel in the same area.

When asked about the warning shots, a British Defense Ministry spokesperson said, "We are investigating reports of an incident in the Channel."

This is a developing news story.

Read more about: United Kingdom

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