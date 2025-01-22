U.K. Minister Warns Putin as Royal Navy Tracks Russian ‘Spy Ship'

British Defense Secretary John Healey told parliament Wednesday the Royal Navy tracked a "Russian spy ship" that passed through U.K. waters, warning Russia's President Vladimir Putin: "We know what you're doing."

Healey said the Yantar (Amber) vessel was being "used for gathering intelligence and mapping the U.K.'s critical underwater infrastructure."

"I also wanted President Putin to hear this message: 'We see you, we know what you're doing and we will not shy away from robust action to protect this country'," he told MPs.

The ship entered British waters on Monday about 45 miles (72 kilometers) off the country's coast, with the Royal Navy dispatching two vessels to monitor it, Healy said.

"It was detected loitering over U.K. critical undersea infrastructure," the defense minister said.

He added the ship was now in the North Sea, "having passed through British waters."