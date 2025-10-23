In First, British Warship Shadows Russian Navy Vessel in North Sea Under NATO Command

A British Royal Navy destroyer has intercepted and shadowed a Russian warship near the U.K.’s northern coastline, Sky News reported Wednesday.
The Portsmouth-based HMS Duncan carried out the operation under NATO maritime command, tracking the Russian destroyer Vice Admiral Kulakov as it transited the North Sea.
A Royal Navy spokesperson said it was the first time a British warship had operated directly under NATO command during such a mission.
A Wildcat helicopter was also deployed to provide reconnaissance and visual monitoring.
The operation took place between Oct. 17 and 19 with support from the French Navy and a Dutch Air Force NH90 helicopter.
HMS Duncan monitored the movement of the Russian vessel from the North Sea through the English Channel to the island of Ushant off the northwest coast of France.
Britain’s Deputy Defense Minister Alistair Carnes said the Royal Navy “stands ready to respond to any Russian Naval activity” in order to safeguard Britain and its territorial waters.
HMS Duncan’s commanding officer Commander Dan Lee said the mission demonstrated Britain’s commitment to “working seamlessly with our NATO allies to ensure the security of our shared maritime spaces.”
HMS Duncan operates alongside the frigate HMS Somerset as part of NATO’s Standing Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1), which patrols northern European waters.
Commissioned in 1981, the Vice Admiral Kulakov is a large Udaloy-class anti-submarine destroyer belonging to Russia’s Northern Fleet.
The ship is equipped with Kinzhal surface-to-air missile systems, AK-100 naval guns, AK-630M close-in weapon systems, RBU-6000 rocket launchers, Rastrub-B anti-submarine systems, torpedoes and naval mines, and can carry two Ka-27 helicopters.
