In First, British Warship Shadows Russian Navy Vessel in North Sea Under NATO Command

A British Royal Navy destroyer has intercepted and shadowed a Russian warship near the U.K.’s northern coastline, Sky News reported Wednesday.

The Portsmouth-based HMS Duncan carried out the operation under NATO maritime command, tracking the Russian destroyer Vice Admiral Kulakov as it transited the North Sea.

A Royal Navy spokesperson said it was the first time a British warship had operated directly under NATO command during such a mission.

A Wildcat helicopter was also deployed to provide reconnaissance and visual monitoring.

The operation took place between Oct. 17 and 19 with support from the French Navy and a Dutch Air Force NH90 helicopter.