Russian Frigate Fired ‘Warning Shots’ at British Yacht in English Channel

Russia's Defense Ministry said one of its warships fired warning shots on Tuesday near a yacht making a "dangerous approach" in the English Channel.

The incident involved the Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich and a U.K.-registered yacht around 20 nautical miles south of the Isle of Wight, just outside British waters, a U.K. defense source told AFP.

"Following attempts to contact a British vessel in the channel, the Grigorovich fired warning shots. These were not aimed at the vessel and were an attempt to prevent a possible collision," the British Defense Ministry said in an update.

The ministry insisted it was an "isolated" event.

According to the U.K. defense source, the Russian frigate appeared to have been "drifting rather than being maneuvered under power, which may have made her feel more vulnerable."

Russia's Defense Ministry said that "signal flares were fired and audible signals were sounded" to get the yacht's attention.

"Despite these measures, the vessel continued its dangerous approach," it said in a statement, adding that "the frigate's commander decided to fire warning shots in the vessel's direction using the ship's small arms."