Russian Supreme Court Removes Taliban From List of Terrorist Organizations

Russia’s Supreme Court on Thursday formally removed the Taliban from the country’s list of banned terrorist organizations, a symbolic move underscoring Moscow’s warming ties with Afghanistan’s de facto rulers.

“The previously established ban on the Taliban’s activities... has been suspended,” Supreme Court Judge Oleg Nefedov was quoted as saying by the state-run news agency TASS. “The decision enters into legal force immediately.”

Thursday’s ruling, which was made during a closed-door hearing, follows a request last month from the Prosecutor General’s Office to remove the Taliban from its list of terrorist organizations.

While the move does not amount to formal diplomatic recognition, it clears a legal obstacle for Russian officials engaging with the Taliban at official events and is widely seen as a step toward normalization.