Chief Justice of Russia’s Supreme Court Dies at 72

Irina Podnosova, the Chief Justice of Russia’s Supreme Court, has died at the age of 72, Russian media reported Tuesday.

Podnosova, who was appointed to the court’s top post in April 2024, died of cancer, a source told the business newspaper Kommersant. She reportedly continued working while undergoing treatment.

She succeeded longtime Chief Justice Vyacheslav Lebedev, who died in February 2024 following a prolonged illness, becoming the first woman to hold the position. Lebedev had led the court since 1989.

Russia’s Supreme Court later told the state-run TASS news agency that Deputy Chief Justice Yuri Ivanenko would serve as acting chief justice.

Podnosova, a former classmate of President Vladimir Putin, was appointed by the upper-house Federation Council on the president’s recommendation. Supreme Court chief justices serve six-year terms.

A graduate of Leningrad State University in 1975, Podnosova began her judicial career in 1990 as a judge at the Luzhsky City Court in the Leningrad region. In 2020, she was appointed Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and led its Judicial Collegium for Economic Disputes.