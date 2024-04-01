Putin’s Ex-Classmate Nominated to Head Russian Supreme Court

President Vladimir Putin’s former university classmate has been nominated as the sole candidate to head Russia’s Supreme Court after the recent death of its longtime chairman, the legal news outlet Rapsi reported Monday.

Deputy Chief Justice of Russia’s Supreme Court Irina Podnosova and Putin studied law at Leningrad State University, from which they both graduated in 1975, though it was not immediately clear if they knew each other at the time.

The court’s qualification board unanimously recommended Podnosova for the post of Chief Justice, the highest-ranking officer of Russia’s federal judicial system, according to Rapsi.

Podnosova is expected to assume her role after Putin submits her candidacy to the upper-house Federation Council for a vote.