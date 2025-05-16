Justice Ministry Asks Russian Supreme Court to Disband Civic Initiative Party

Russia’s Civic Initiative party said Thursday that authorities are seeking to dissolve it over “inactivity,” a year after the center-right party nominated the only anti-war candidate in the country’s presidential 2024 race.
The Justice Ministry has petitioned the Supreme Court to disband Civic Initiative due to its lack of participation in elections over the past seven years, according to a statement on the party’s Telegram channel.
Founded in 2013 with a liberal-democratic platform, Civic Initiative called the move “arbitrary” and “purely political.”
“Our party’s candidates are denied registration, and then it’s blamed for not participating in elections,” the statement said.
Civic Initiative’s most recent nominee, Boris Nadezhdin, was disqualified from the 2024 presidential race over alleged irregularities in his endorsement signatures. His brief pro-peace campaign gained notable support from Russians opposed to the war in Ukraine, despite a harsh wartime crackdown on dissent.
Since the disqualification, Nadezhdin has resigned as a municipal deputy in the Moscow region and declared bankruptcy.
In its statement, the party argued that the seven-year period of inactivity cited by the Justice Ministry would not expire until 2027. It warned that its dissolution would prevent its candidates from participating in upcoming regional elections.
“Regardless of the legal rulings, we’ll continue our fight for freedom, democracy, human rights, social justice, a free market economy and a peaceful foreign policy,” the party said.
It was not immediately clear when the Supreme Court would consider the Justice Ministry’s petition.
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
