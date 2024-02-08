Russian Election Authority Rejects Pro-Peace Hopeful Nadezhdin’s Presidential Bid

“That’s not enough to register a candidate,” CEC member Andrei Shutov said.

A slideshow presented at the CEC’s live session showed 9,147 invalid signatures (out of randomly selected 60,000 signatures) and 95,587 valid signatures of endorsement for Nadezhdin.

Russian law requires prospective candidates running from a party without representation in parliament to collect 100,000 signatures of endorsement.

Nadezhdin’s campaign had submitted 105,000 signatures to the CEC, which later said that 15% of them contained flaws, including “dead souls” and invalid signatures.

Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) on Thursday disqualified pro-peace presidential hopeful Boris Nadezhdin from running in the March election over what it said were errors in endorsement signatures.

Nadezhdin had said his campaign would need to prove the validity of 4,500 signatures to be eligible to run in the presidential race next month. His campaign was able to prove the validity of just 63 signatures.

The CEC had invalidated 3,000 signatures due to inconsistencies among collectors, 360 signatures collected by members of election offices and 11 signatures of deceased persons.

Russia’s Interior Ministry had also invalidated 858 of Nadezhdin’s signatures.

The pro-peace presidential hopeful said he plans to appeal the CEC's decision with Russia’s Supreme Court and again asked the election authority to postpone the signature review to give his team more time to sort through the errors.

“Tens of millions want to vote for me, and you’re telling me about 11 ‘dead souls’,” he said at Thursday's session.

CEC chief Ella Pamfilova declined to postpone the signature review.

Nadezhdin, 60, who hoped to run as a candidate from the Civic Initiative party, has seen a surge of support over the past month.

His campaign manifesto states that he is running as “a principled opponent of the policies of the current president." It adds that he is against “unjustified use of military force against other countries” and for “cooperation with Western countries.”

Long lines formed outside his campaign offices both inside Russia and abroad as thousands of pro-peace Russians hoped to safely express their opposition to the war in Ukraine by endorsing his election bid.

The Kremlin has said it does not view Nadezhdin as a rival to President Vladimir Putin, who is widely expected to win his fifth overall term.

Meanwhile, Sergei Malinkovich, another non-parliamentary hopeful from the Communists of Russia party, was disqualified during the same CEC session on Thursday.

He declined to appeal the disqualification.