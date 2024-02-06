Russian Election Authority Gives Presidential Hopeful Nadezhdin Extra Day to Dispute Signature Flaws

Russia's Central Election Commission (CEC) on Tuesday agreed to give pro-peace presidential hopeful Boris Nadezhdin an extra day to resolve thousands of errors in endorsement signatures before it decides whether to officially register him as a candidate in the March presidential election.

Just hours earlier, Nadezhdin said he had asked the CEC to give him more time to sort through thousands of signatures submitted by his campaign team that election officials say contain flaws. The presidential hopeful had requested for the review to be postponed until Saturday.

"Showing goodwill and taking into account the requests of the remaining nominated but not registered candidates who submitted signatures... today [CEC] decided to postpone from Feb.7 to Feb. 8 the meeting... to consider the registration of all remaining nominated candidates," election chief Ella Pamfilova said in a statement.

"Since the share of invalid signatures identified by experts turned out to be quite significant... it will take more time to familiarize candidates with the conclusion of the working group," she added.