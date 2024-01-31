Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Pro-Peace Presidential Hopeful Nadezhdin Submits Signatures to Register as Candidate

By Moscow Times Reporter
MT

MOSCOW – Anti-war Russian presidential hopeful Boris Nadezhdin said Wednesday he submitted 105,000 signatures endorsing his candidacy for the Central Election Commission’s (CEC) review.

Nadezhdin, 60, the nominee from the center-right Civic Initiative party, has seen an uptick in support in recent weeks with Russians standing in long lines to endorse his bid in the March presidential election.

“The support continues to grow. A month ago, no one could have imagined that people would line up to leave signatures for me and no one can predict to what extent it will grow by election day,“ Nadezhdin told a Moscow Times reporter during a meeting with dozens of supporters in the Russian capital on Sunday.

In addition to openly advocating for ending the war against Ukraine, Nadezhdin has also promised to return Russian soldiers home, free political prisoners and normalize relations with the West if elected.

“Russia must be peaceful and free,” Nadezhdin told The Moscow Times when asked about his message to the West as a presidential hopeful.

MT
MT

“There will be hard work to rebuild trust, but I am absolutely convinced that the fundamental interests of all European states also involve Russia being peaceful and free — on this basis, we would be able to find agreement,” Nadezhdin said.

He added that, if elected, he aimed to sign a peace treaty with Ukraine “with the support of European countries” in negotiations. 

“This work spans several years, and it is very challenging, but hostilities need to stop immediately," Nadezhdin told The Moscow Times.

Under Russian election law, a presidential hopeful running from a party not represented in parliament must collect 100,000 signatures of endorsement, with no more than 2,500 from each of Russia's regions. 

Though Nadezhdin hit the 100,000-signature milestone last week, his team continued to collect signatures to avoid errors in the documents and surpass the regional quota.

As of Wednesday, Nadezhdin has collected more than 200,000 signatures, excluding those collected outside Russia. 

Despite having thousands of supporters abroad who have left signatures to endorse him, the hopeful said last week that he would only submit signatures collected inside the country.

The CEC has 10 days to review hopeful candidates’ signatures after the Jan. 31 submission deadline. 

MT
MT

The commission has already officially approved four candidates to run for the election — President Vladimir Putin, who is running as an independent candidate, as well as Vladislav Davankov of the New People party, Leonid Slutsky of the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party and Nikolai Kharitonov of the Communist Party.

The Kremlin said last week that it doesn’t view Nadezhdin as a significant competitor to Putin, who is widely expected to secure his fifth presidential term.

However, experts call the visible support for pro-peace Nadezhdin “the most striking political event” at the beginning of the year and a new form of anti-war protests in Russia.

Read more about: Elections , Boris Nadezhdin , Central Election Commission

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

pro-peace ticket

Russian Anti-War Presidential Hopeful Says Will Not Submit Endorsements From Abroad

“We welcome signatures from abroad but we won’t take them to CEC because we have collected enough inside the country,” Boris Nadezhdin said.
2 Min read
independent candidate

Russia’s Anti-War Presidential Hopeful Nadezhdin Collects 150K Signatures of Support

A banner on Nadezhdin's campaign website showed more than 158,000 signatures had been collected as of Thursday afternoon.
1 Min read
In depth

‘Hope for Change’ or ‘Kremlin Spoiler’: Who Is Boris Nadezhdin, the Presidential Hopeful Uniting Pro-Peace Russians?

He openly calls for ending the war against Ukraine and freeing political prisoners. How far can Boris Nadezhdin take his campaign?
6 Min read
overnight blast

Drone Crashes Into St. Petersburg Oil Refinery

Local authorities and state media referred to the explosion and blaze caused by the drone crash as a "loud clap" and "incident."
2 Min read