The Kremlin refuses to cancel next month’s elections in the Kursk border region despite Ukraine’s ongoing offensive there, deeming it to be “only a local crisis” from a military perspective, three Russian officials familiar with the election preparations told Politika.Kozlov.

The officials agreed to speak on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Ukraine’s Aug. 6 incursion into the Kursk region surprised not only the Russian military and special services but also the Kremlin’s political department, which is responsible for organizing next month’s elections across the country.

The Sept. 8 parliamentary, gubernatorial, regional, and municipal elections will take place in four regions that regularly face Ukrainian shelling — the Kursk and Bryansk regions, as well as annexed Crimea and Sevastopol — along with the nearby Volgograd, Lipetsk and Tula regions.

But the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces have controlled hundreds of square kilometers of land for nearly three weeks, presents the biggest headache for the regime.

Over 130,000 Russians have been displaced from their homes in areas near the border since the start of Ukraine’s surprise offensive and roughly 2,000 more are missing — a scale of displacement not seen since the end of World War II. Nearly 20,000 Kursk region residents remain in Ukraine-controlled areas.

Those forced to flee have expressed anger toward Russian authorities, citing their apparent failure to defend the border and to organize aid for civilians effectively and quickly.

As soon as it became clear that Ukraine’s offensive was well-prepared and had been planned far in advance, the Kremlin faced a dilemma: take the risk and hold elections in the Kursk region, or postpone the voting to protect civilians.

While state-run media initially deployed their usual strategy of downplaying the scale of the crisis, authorities were forced to declare a federal state of emergency in the region.

This state of emergency suggests that the elections should be canceled. However, the Central Election Commission (CEC), which operates in close cooperation with the Kremlin, ordered it to go on as planned, with bulletproof vests and helmets provided to local election officials. Only a handful of municipal elections have been postponed.

The CEC has extended the voting period in the Kursk gubernatorial election, allowing residents to vote at polling stations or online between Aug. 28 and Sept. 5. Elsewhere, voting will take place from Sept. 6 to 8.