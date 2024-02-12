Hopeful Putin Challenger Asks Top Russian Court to Overrule Ballot Block

Pro-peace presidential hopeful Boris Nadezhdin announced Monday that he has filed two lawsuits with Russia's Supreme Court challenging the decision by election authorities to bar him from running in the March presidential race.

Russa’s Central Election Commission (CEC) voted unanimously Thursday to disqualify Nadezhdin over alleged errors in thousands of signatures endorsing his candidacy.

“Real people provided signatures supporting me,” Nadezhdin wrote on the messaging app Telegram, as he and his campaign team arrived at the Supreme Court around noon Moscow time on Monday.

Nadezhdin said his team filed two lawsuits so far, both challenging the technicalities cited by the CEC in its decision to not register his candidacy.