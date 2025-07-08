Nadezhdin Campaign Manager Stripped of Russian Citizenship

The former campaign manager for liberal presidential candidate Boris Nadezhdin has been stripped of his Russian citizenship, he said Tuesday.
Dmitry Kisiev had headed Nadezhdin’s campaign headquarters during the 2024 presidential election that saw Vladimir Putin re-elected to six more years in office. Nadezhdin, who openly called for peace with Ukraine and advocated for democratic reforms, was barred from the ballot on technical grounds that critics say were politically motivated.
On Tuesday, Kisiev posted a photo on Telegram showing a Federal Security Service (FSB) document informing him that his citizenship had been revoked, citing his alleged “negative influence on political and social stability” and labeling him a threat to national security.
In 2023, Moscow passed legislation allowing the state to revoke acquired citizenship in cases involving “threats to national security.” Born in Crimea, Kisiev became a Russian citizen in 2014 after Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine.
Kisiev said police detained him in the Siberian city of Tomsk while he was on his way to a workout and brought him to a police station, where officers presented him with the FSB’s notice of revocation.
“It’s hard not to mention that the decision coincides with my active preparations for a State Duma campaign,” he wrote.
“In my view, this is a political move,” he said, adding that he would appeal the decision.
Kisiev is the founder of Candidates’ Headquarters, a civil society initiative that provides support to independent candidates for elected office.
He works with the New People party, which opposes many of the ruling United Russia party’s policies, and maintains continued cooperation with Nadezhdin, according to the independent Sota news outlet.
In March, a covert search was carried out at Kisiev's Moscow office. An unknown individual entered the premises and unsuccessfully attempted to disable the surveillance camera. According to New People, the intruder was later identified as a member of Russia’s security services.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.