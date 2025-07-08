Nadezhdin Campaign Manager Stripped of Russian Citizenship

The former campaign manager for liberal presidential candidate Boris Nadezhdin has been stripped of his Russian citizenship, he said Tuesday.

Dmitry Kisiev had headed Nadezhdin’s campaign headquarters during the 2024 presidential election that saw Vladimir Putin re-elected to six more years in office. Nadezhdin, who openly called for peace with Ukraine and advocated for democratic reforms, was barred from the ballot on technical grounds that critics say were politically motivated.

On Tuesday, Kisiev posted a photo on Telegram showing a Federal Security Service (FSB) document informing him that his citizenship had been revoked, citing his alleged “negative influence on political and social stability” and labeling him a threat to national security.

In 2023, Moscow passed legislation allowing the state to revoke acquired citizenship in cases involving “threats to national security.” Born in Crimea, Kisiev became a Russian citizen in 2014 after Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine.