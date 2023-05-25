Russia Dissolves Oldest Opposition Party

Russia’s Supreme Court has ordered the closure of the country’s oldest liberal opposition party, the independent news website Mediazona reported Thursday.

The Party of People’s Freedom (Parnas) is the second iteration of the Republican Party of Russia, which was originally formed in 1990 and advocated for human rights and federalism before it too was dissolved. Parnas’ members have faced persecution and assassinations in recent years.

Parnas leader Mikhail Kasyanov, who served as President Vladimir Putin’s first prime minister in 2000-04, fled Russia after criticizing the invasion of Ukraine in mid-2022.

According to Mediazona’s report from the courtroom, Russia’s Supreme Court sided with the Justice Ministry’s request to liquidate Parnas.

The Justice Ministry argued that Parnas’ number of offices had shrunk to less than half of Russia’s regions, according to Mediazona.