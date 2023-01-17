‘Our Motherland Needs Saving,' Navalny Says 2 Years After Return and Imprisonment

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday vowed to continue his political activism on the two-year anniversary of his return to Russia and subsequent imprisonment.

Navalny, 46, was arrested upon arrival at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on Jan. 17, 2021, after recovering in Germany from a near-fatal 2020 poisoning he blames on the Kremlin. Western scientists identified the poison as the banned Soviet-designed nerve agent Novichok, while investigative journalists linked the attack to Russia’s security services.

The prominent opposition figure is now serving a nine-year prison sentence for fraud charges that critics dismiss as politically motivated, with new terrorism charges putting him at risk of seeing 30 more years of jail.

“I said it two years ago, and I will say it again: Russia is my country,” Navalny wrote in a defiant social media post, emphasizing the importance of his opposition efforts “even if only symbolic in my current limited capacity.”