Russia Must Provide 'Immediate' Medical Care to Navalny – Berlin

Germany on Friday demanded swift medical care for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who has complained of being denied access to hospital treatment by prison officials in Russia.

Navalny, the most prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Wednesday said he had flu symptoms including a fever but was being kept in a punishment cell at his maximum-security prison outside Moscow and being denied basic medication.

Navalny "is in urgent need of medical assistance as numerous Russian doctors have pointed out. We call on the Russian authorities to provide this immediately and completely," said government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann.

Berlin also reiterated a call for Navalny's release, saying that his imprisonment was based on a "politically motivated verdict."