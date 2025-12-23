Serbia Signs Short-Term Gas Deal With Russia

Serbia has agreed to extend its gas supply arrangement with Russia for three months, President Aleksandar Vučić said on Tuesday, as the country continues to seek a long-term contract.

The extension, set to last until March 31, comes after Serbia’s previous three-year agreement with Moscow expired this summer. Vučić said the short-term extension would ensure that Serbia has enough electricity and gas for the winter.

“We have agreed to extend gas supplies for another three months... so people can feel safe and sleep peacefully,” Vučić said. He added that if a long-term deal is not reached by the end of the year, Serbia will begin exploring alternative sources of gas.

Serbia remains heavily dependent on Russian energy. According to Serbia’s gas company, Russia currently supplies about 6 million cubic meters per day at roughly 290 euros ($342) per 1,000 cubic meters, compared with a European market price of around 360 euros ($424).

The country also imports gas from Azerbaijan and produces domestically, but not enough to offset any loss of Russian supply.