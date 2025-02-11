Russian Oil and Gas Budget Revenues Up 17% Year-on-Year

Russia's oil and gas revenues increased by 16.9% year-on-year in January 2025, reaching 789.1 billion rubles ($8.6 billion), the Finance Ministry said last week.

The rise was driven by higher extraction tax receipts despite a slight decline from December levels.

The increase comes despite the Biden administration tightening sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas sector last month ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump taking office.

Revenue from the mineral extraction tax (MET), a key component of oil and gas revenues, grew by 19.4% compared to January 2024, reaching 1.05 trillion rubles ($10.9 billion). This included 840.4 billion rubles ($8.7 billion) from oil, which marked a 17.4% gain y/y, and 143.8 billion rubles ($1.4 billion) from natural gas, reflecting a 26.5% rise. Gas condensate contributed 64.9 billion rubles ($677 million), growing 32.4% from the same period last year.

Export duties amounted to 73.2 billion rubles ($763 million), growing by 6.9% compared with January 2024 but declining 12.1% from December. This decrease was attributed to the final stage of Russia’s oil sector tax reform, which shifted the burden of export duties primarily onto gas shipments. Gas export duties reached 72.6 billion rubles ($757 million), marking a 20.6% annual increase but a 10.3% decline from the previous month.

The Russian government also made 156.4 billion rubles ($1.6 billion) in compensatory payments to oil companies in January under the fuel damper mechanism, a scheme designed to stabilize domestic fuel prices. This was 6.7% higher than in January 2024 but 12.3% lower than in December.