Russia's Oil and Gas Revenues Fall 17% Year-on-Year in March

Russia's budget revenues from oil and gas fell 17% year-over-year to 1.08 trillion rubles ($12.8 billion) in March, the Finance Ministry reported Thursday.

The government collected approximately 230 billion rubles ($2.7 billion) less in levies, which account for one-third of its total revenue, compared to March 2024.

Forced discounts on Russian oil, exacerbated by tougher U.S. sanctions and a sharp appreciation of the ruble, have significantly dented the country's budget revenues from raw materials.

For the second consecutive month, the Finance Ministry recorded a nearly 20% decline in raw material rents. Over the first quarter of the year, oil and gas revenues dropped 10% to 2.64 trillion rubles ($31.4 billion).

“The situation is sensitive. This is a noticeable loss that will have to be covered either by additional borrowing or by drawing from the National Wealth Fund, which has already been largely depleted,” said Sofya Donets, chief economist at T-Investments.

Donets estimates that annual oil and gas tax revenues may reach only 2 trillion rubles ($23.8 billion) — just 18% of the projected 10.9 trillion rubles ($129.7 billion).

Oil prices and the ruble exchange rate are emerging as key challenges for the government: a barrel of Urals crude is trading below $60, well under the $70 price assumed in the budget.