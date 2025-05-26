Serbia and Gazprom Extend Low-Cost Gas Deal Through September

Serbia and Russia’s state energy giant Gazprom have extended their current natural gas supply deal by four months, pushing the expiration date to the end of September, Serbian media reported Monday.

The extension comes as Serbia negotiates a new long-term agreement with Gazprom to replace its existing three-year contract, which was set to expire May 31.

Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged continued support for Serbia’s energy security during a May 9 meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in Moscow.

Under a new short-term annex signed Friday, Gazprom will continue supplying 6.1 million cubic meters of gas per day, according to Serbian media.