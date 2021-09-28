Russia’s Gazprom Inks 15-Year Gas Contract with Hungary

Russia’s Gazprom and Hungary have signed a 15-year gas supply contract, triggering fury from Ukraine. Budapest on Monday confirmed the deal, which will bring around 4.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia each year until 2036 through transit routes in Austria and Serbia, bypassing Ukraine and angering Kiev. The Ukrainian foreign ministry said it viewed the deal as “nothing but a political, economically unfounded decision, which has been made to the benefit of the Kremlin and to the detriment of the national interests of Ukraine and Ukrainian-Hungarian relations.” In response to the comments, Budapest summoned the Ukrainian ambassador Tuesday. Ukraine makes around $3 billion a year through transiting Russian gas to Europe — a commercial relationship which has persisted despite the ongoing war between Russian-backed separatists in the Donbass and Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

But the completion of Nord Stream 2 — the $12 billion gas pipeline linking Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea — has threatened Ukraine’s role as a transit provider. Kiev argues that Russia is seeking alternative transit routes as a way of putting pressure on Ukraine. Russia and Gazprom say the pipe will increase the stability of gas supplies between Russia and Europe. The Kremlin has backed the deal and dismissed Ukraine's concerns. “This is a long-term contract that will guarantee predictable, timely supplies of natural gas to Hungary,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday. The long-term contract between Russia and Hungary — under negotiation long before current market conditions — comes as gas prices in Europe remain elevated following a surge over the summer. Benchmark prices passed $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time in history Tuesday morning. Storage levels in Gazprom’s facilities across the continent are at their lowest levels in years and politicians have accused the Russian gas exporter of “market manipulation” and trying to exploit Europe’s reliance on Russian energy, which supplies more than 40% of the bloc’s natural gas imports. Russia says elevated gas prices demonstrate the importance of bringing Nord Stream 2 online as soon as possible and is pushing other European countries to follow Hungary’s lead and ink long-term gas supply contracts. Analysts have downplayed the idea Gazprom could be trying to squeeze Europe. “Gazprom is prioritizing available production capacity to refill its Russian storage facilities ahead of winter, following a historically large drawdown this past heating season,” said Ronald Smith, oil and gas analyst at BCS Markets. “I expect flows to Europe to pick up in early November as that task is completed.” “If the company had the capacity to be refilling European storage while simultaneously refilling Russian storage, I expect the company would be doing so.”

