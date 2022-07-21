Russia Resumes Critical Gas Supplies to Europe via Nord Stream

Russia on Thursday resumed critical gas supplies to Europe through Germany, reopening the Nord Stream gas pipeline after 10 days, but uncertainty lingered whether the continent could avert an energy crisis this winter.

"It's working," a Nord Stream spokesman said, without specifying the amount of gas being delivered.

The German government had feared that Moscow would not reopen the pipeline after the scheduled work.

It believes Russia is squeezing supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

According to data provided by Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom to Gascade, the German operator of the line, 530 gigawatt hours (GWh) would be delivered during the day.

This was only 30% of its capacity, Klaus Mueller, president of Germany's energy regulator, the Federal Network Agency, said on Twitter.