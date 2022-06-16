‘Our Product, Our Rules,’ Says Russia’s Gazprom Chief

The head of Russian energy giant Gazprom said Thursday that Moscow will play by its own rules after cutting daily gas supplies to Germany.

"Our product, our rules. We don't play by rules we didn't create," Alexei Miller said during a panel discussion at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Earlier this week, Gazprom slashed its natural gas deliveries via the Nord Stream pipeline, after saying Germany's Siemens had delayed the repair work of compressor units at the Portovaya compression station.

"For now, there is no way to solve the problem that arose with the compressor station. Siemens is still silent, trying to find a solution," Miller said.

On Thursday, Gazprom said exports to countries that did not belong to the former Soviet Union were down 28.9% between Jan. 1 and June 15 compared to the same period last year.