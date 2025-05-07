Putin and Xi to Discuss Stalled Power of Siberia 2 Pipeline in Moscow – Bloomberg

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will revisit discussions on the long-delayed Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline during Xi’s visit to Moscow this week for Victory Day commemorations, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Putin first proposed Power of Siberia 2 to Xi in 2022, a project that would increase Beijing’s purchases of Russian gas to offset the loss of European market share following the invasion of Ukraine. But China has yet to give the project the green light, insisting that gas supplied via the pipeline should be priced at Russia’s heavily subsidized domestic rate.

China may now be willing to consider a higher price, potentially somewhere between the domestic Russian rate and what China currently pays for gas via the original Power of Siberia pipeline, Bloomberg cited its anonymous sources as saying.

Despite the revived talks, a final agreement is not expected to be signed during Xi’s visit, sources told Bloomberg.

The first Power of Siberia pipeline came online in 2019 and reached its full capacity of 38 bcm per year by the end of 2023.

The second phase, if completed, would transport gas from Russia’s Yamal fields — previously a key supply source for Europe — along a planned route via Mongolia to China. Yet Chinese officials are reportedly pushing for a more direct route that would avoid Mongolia, Bloomberg said.