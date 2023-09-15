Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Gazprom Delivers LNG to China in Arctic Sea Route First

By AFP
Gazprom

Russian energy giant Gazprom said Friday it has made the first delivery of liquefied natural gas to China via the Arctic Northern Sea Route as receding ice sheets render the route more viable.

Moscow hopes the route will help increase oil and gas deliveries to Asia at a time when its traditional European clients are dramatically scaling back their energy dependence on Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

"Gazprom has for the first time delivered its own LNG production along the Northern Sea Route," the company said in a statement.

The Arctic route cuts down the duration of shipments by more than a week compared with using the Suez Canal in Egypt.

Gazprom said LNG carrier Velikiy Novgorod, which left the LNG terminal at Portovaya outside the western city of St. Petersburg on Aug.14, finished discharging its cargo Friday at the northeastern Chinese port of Tangshan in Hebei province.

Private group Novatek, the number two natural gas producer in Russia after Gazprom, used the same route to deliver to China in 2018.

The route "allows a substantial reduction in the time it takes to make LNG deliveries to Asia-Pacific countries," Gazprom stated.

With Russia hit by Western sanctions over its invasion of neighboring Ukraine, Gazprom, a pillar of the national economy, wants to maintain the same volume of LNG deliveries after a slump in the European market.

Gazprom's net profit fell eightfold in the first half of the year to $3 billion.

Read more about: Energy , Gazprom

Read more

'super volatility'

Gazprom Exports to Europe Nearly Halve in 2022

Russian energy giant Gazprom’s gas exports to Europe nearly halved in 2022, according to calculations based on company data published on Wednesday...
Open taps

Russia Resumes Critical Gas Supplies to Europe via Nord Stream

The German government had feared that Moscow would not reopen the pipeline after the scheduled work.
no guarantees

Gazprom Asks Siemens for Turbine Repaired in Canada

Russian energy giant asked Siemens to return a turbine it has repaired in Canada to ensure the work of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.
Energy Wars

‘Our Product, Our Rules,’ Says Russia’s Gazprom Chief

Russian energy giant Gazprom said Moscow will play by its own rules after cutting daily gas supplies to Germany.