Gazprom Delivers LNG to China in Arctic Sea Route First

Russian energy giant Gazprom said Friday it has made the first delivery of liquefied natural gas to China via the Arctic Northern Sea Route as receding ice sheets render the route more viable.

Moscow hopes the route will help increase oil and gas deliveries to Asia at a time when its traditional European clients are dramatically scaling back their energy dependence on Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

"Gazprom has for the first time delivered its own LNG production along the Northern Sea Route," the company said in a statement.

The Arctic route cuts down the duration of shipments by more than a week compared with using the Suez Canal in Egypt.