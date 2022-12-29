Gazprom Exports to Europe Nearly Halve in 2022

Russian energy giant Gazprom’s gas exports to Europe nearly halved in 2022, according to calculations based on company data published on Wednesday.

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said exports to foreign markets outside the former Soviet Union would total 100.9 billion cubic meters this year, amounting to a drop of 46% from 2021, according to calculations made by Bloomberg.

Reuters noted that Gazprom’s 2022 export figure was one of the lowest since the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

“There were literally total changes in energy markets,” Miller said in an end-of-year letter that nevertheless played up the company’s “very well-coordinated” operations.

"And while we used to call these changes 'super volatility' earlier, by the end of the year we began just to call it ‘turbulence,'” he added.

Russia has reduced or halted supplies to its historically biggest export destinations in Europe in response to Western economic sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian gas flows into Europe are currently limited to one cross-border pipeline via Ukraine and another through Turkey.