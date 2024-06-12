Germany's Uniper Awarded 13 Bln Euros for Lost Russian Gas

German energy giant Uniper said Wednesday a tribunal had awarded it over 13 billion euros ($14 billion) in damages from Russian state energy company Gazprom for its failure to deliver gas.

The ruling gave Uniper "the right to terminate the contracts and awarded it an amount of more than 13 billion euros in damages for the gas volumes not supplied," the company said in a statement.

It was not clear, however, "whether significant amounts are to be expected" from Gazprom, CEO Michael Lewis said.

Gazprom steadily dwindled gas supplies to Germany following Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine in apparent retaliation for Western sanctions on Russia.