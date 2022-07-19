Gazprom Tells German Clients Gas Cuts Are 'Force Majeure'

Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom is blaming cuts in gas deliveries to Europe on "force majeure," two major German customers said on Tuesday, adding to fears about further disruptions.

"We confirm that we have received a letter from Gazprom Export claiming force majeure retroactively for past and current gas supply shortfalls," said Uniper, one of Germany's biggest importers of Russian gas.

Fellow German energy giant RWE told AFP it had received a similar letter from Gazprom but declined to comment further.

Force majeure is a legal measure allowing companies to free themselves from contractual obligations in light of circumstances beyond their control.