Kadyrov Appoints 20-Year-Old Son as Acting Deputy Prime Minister of Chechnya

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Monday that he had appointed his 20-year-old son, Akhmat Kadyrov, as acting deputy prime minister of the republic.

Akhmat Kadyrov will retain his post as Chechnya’s physical culture and sports minister, a post he assumed in 2024 at the age of 18. He has also held the role of regional youth affairs minister since the winter of 2024.

Kadyrov also said he appointed Akhmed Dudayev, Chechnya’s national policy, external relations, press and information minister, as acting deputy prime minister.

Akhmat Kadyrov’s appointment is not the first time that Ramzan Kadyrov has promoted one of his children to an official role.