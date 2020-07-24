Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Chechnya's Kadyrov 'Sanctions' Pompeo, Accuses Him of ‘Ordering’ George Floyd’s Killing

The U.S. State Department placed Ramzan Kadyrov on its blacklist of human rights violators Monday. Musa Sadulayev / AP / TASS

The head of Russia’s republic of Chechnya has declared “all the sanctions” in his region on U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, baselessly claiming that the U.S. official ordered the killing of African-American man George Floyd that sparked anti-racism protests in the United States.

Pompeo’s State Department placed Ramzan Kadyrov on its blacklist of human rights violators Monday for alleged torture, extrajudicial killings and other violations dating back more than a decade. In response, Kadyrov posted a picture of himself wielding machine guns and invited Pompeo to visit his home village and “see who violates what rights.”

“I announce that all the sanctions we have in the republic be included, up to blocking [Pompeo’s] accounts,” Kadyrov said in a televised meeting Thursday.

Kadyrov then rescinded his invitation, alleging that “Ukraine’s security service informed us that Mr. Floyd was killed on [Pompeo’s] orders so that [U.S. President] Donald Trump lost the elections.” He did not provide evidence for his claims that the Minneapolis police officer accused of killing Floyd on May 25 had acted on the state secretary’s orders.

Kadyrov previously expressed “horror” over images of police violence during the widespread protests that broke out in the wake of Floyd’s killing.

The State Department's latest sanctions also ban Kadyrov’s wife and two daughters from traveling to the U.S. Kadyrov and several associates are already under economic sanctions set by the U.S. Treasury.

A loyal ally of President Vladimir Putin, Kadyrov has led Chechnya since 2007 and is widely seen as having carte blanche from Moscow to use heavy-handed tactics.

He is accused by rights activists of crushing freedom of speech and overseeing harsh reprisals against opponents and the LGBT community.

Putin has promoted Kadyrov to the rank of major general, according to a plaque the Chechen leader posted on his social media after the State Department announced its designation.

AFP contributed reporting to this article.

Read more

travel ban

U.S. Blacklists Chechen Leader for Rights Abuses

The designation is tied to alleged torture, extrajudicial killings and other violations that the U.S. said go back more than a decade.
accuser vs. accused

Chechen Strongman Kadyrov ‘Horrified’ by Police Violence at U.S. Protests

Kadyrov himself has been under U.S. sanctions since 2017 for alleged rights abuses under his iron-fisted rule.
IS stabbing

IS Claims Deadly Knife Attack in Chechnya, Kadyrov Blames ‘Western Foes’

Recent stabbings in Chechnya are the "innovation of Western countries exported to Russia," its leader said.
Sanctions

Chechen Leader Ramzan Kadyrov Laughs Off U.S. Sanctions

Kadyrov was placed on the U.S. Magnitsky list on Wednesday

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.