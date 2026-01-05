Russian Courts Hand Down Record Number of Life Sentences in 2025

Russian judges sentenced 100 people to life imprisonment between January and November 2025, the highest annual total in at least two decades, the state-run TASS news agency reported Monday, citing data from Russia’s Supreme Court.

The figure, recorded over an incomplete year, is nearly double the total for all of 2022 and marks a historic high in judicial statistics going back at least 20 years.

By comparison, courts issued 84 life sentences in 2005 and 2012, according to official data.