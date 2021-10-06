Putin Blames Europe for Gas Price Crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Europe was to blame for the current energy crisis after soaring gas prices spurred accusations that Moscow is withholding supplies to pressure the West.

"They've made mistakes," Putin said in a televised meeting with Russian energy officials.

He said that one of the factors influencing the prices was the termination of "long-term contracts" in favour of the spot market.

"It turned out, and today this is absolutely obvious, that this policy is wrong," Putin said.