Russia to Resume Gas Deliveries to Italy – Gazprom

Russia will resume gas deliveries to Italy after suspending them due to a transport problem in Austria, Russian energy giant Gazprom said in a statement Wednesday.

"Transportation of Russian gas through the territory of Austria is resuming," Gazprom said, adding that a "solution" was found with Italian buyers following regulatory changes in Austria.

Most Russian gas delivered to Italy passes via Ukraine through the Trans Austria Gas Pipeline (TAG), to Tarvisio in northern Italy on the border with Austria.

Italian energy company Eni said Wednesday that "gas supplies from Gazprom resumed today" and welcomed the "resolution by Eni and the parties concerned of the constraints resulting from the new regulations introduced by" Austria.