Gazprom Profits Soar on High Energy Prices

Russian energy giant Gazprom on Thursday announced a soaring net profit for 2021, boosted by high energy prices.

"The main factor that affected the financial result was an increase in gas and oil prices," the state-controlled group said in a statement.

"This resulted in an increase in sales and an increase in the cost of purchased gas and oil."

The group announced a net profit attributable to shareholders of 2.1 trillion rubles ($29 billion).